Delay in EC voting data announcement raises heat

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) As the Aam Aadmi Party here on Sunday raised questions over delay in release of the final voting percentage after 24 hours of closure of voting on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the AAP.

“AAP is insulting the people of Delhi by questioning EVMs,” BJP’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra tweeted.

Responding to a tweet from a journalist which says officials are saying “final polling percentage will be made public by today (Sunday) evening”, Kejriwal called it “shocking”.

“Absolutely shocking what the EC is doing. Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling,” he asked.

The voting ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday. But due to long queues at some booths, more time was allowed to let those in line exercise their franchise.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also questioned the delay saying the BJP leaders were giving voting statistics. “The Election Commission has not been able to tell what percentage of voting took place even after 24 hours since polling ended. What’s happening? Will you collect the final numbers from the BJP office,” Sisodia said.

The poll results will be announced on Tuesday (February 11).

