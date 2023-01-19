New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANSlife) A Hot Toddy Day is traditionally made with bourbon, honey and hot water, it’s the perfect drink to cosy up with this winter season and beat the chills. Equally comforting as a hot cup of tea, this treat is bound to soothe your palates!

Beam Suntory is raising a toast to this popular drink with its finest spirits – Maker’s Mark Bourbon and world’s no.1 bourbon – Jim Beam.

MAKER’S MARK HOT TODDY

A Maker’s Mark Hot Toddy is a pretty nice antidote to sufferers of the cold, even if that’s just the cold weather we’re talking about. There are a lot of riffs out there on this wintry classic. This one gets spiced up a bit with a delicious cinnamon syrup that you’ll find a variety of uses for.

Ingredients:

2 parts Maker’s Mark Bourbon

1/2 part lemon juice

1/2 part cinnamon simple syrup

1/4 part honey

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Top with hot water

Lemon wheel and cinnamon or nutmeg for garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mug and stir well. Garnish with lemon wheel and fresh grated cinnamon or nutmeg. To make cinnamon syrup, mix equal parts sugar and water with one broken-up cinnamon stick per 1/2 cup. Bring to a boil. Once sugar is completely melted, remove the pan from heat and let sit for at least 30 minutes. Strain out cinnamon.

Glassware: Double walled glass

Garnish: Lemon wheel and fresh grated cinnamon or nutmeg

JIM BEAM BLACK HOT TODDY

Chase away winter chills with your new favourite hot toddy recipe. Extra-aged bourbon adds full-bodied richness, with flavours of vanilla, toasted oak, and baking spice. Perfect for cosy holiday celebrations or quiet nights by the fire.

Ingredients Required:

2 parts Jim Beam Black

1 part Honey

2 parts Fresh Lemon Juice

1/4 cup Hot Water

Lemon Peel

Method: Put bourbon, honey, and lemon juice in a 6-ounce mug. Top off with hot water and stir until honey is dissolved. Garnish with a lemon peel (optional).

Glassware: Rocks glass or Tea cup

Garnish: Lemon Peel

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

