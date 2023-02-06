A delegation led by Sikkim BJP president D.R. Thapa, comprising the members of Joint Action Committee and Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

The delegation apprised Shah about the issue of foreigners tag to Sikkimese-Nepalis, and distortion of the definition of ‘Sikkimese’ following the recent Supreme Court observation.

The Home Minister assured the delegation that sentiments of the Sikkimese community are well respected. “People of Sikkim are an integral and essential part of India. And the Constitutional provision for people of Sikkim shall be protected,” he said.

Shah appealed to the people of Sikkim to maintain peace and harmony in the state and advised political parties to refrain from attempting to take political mileage out of the sensitive issue.

20230207-011003