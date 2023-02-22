INDIA

Delhi: 11 year-old girl abducted and killed, accused arrested

NewsWire
0
0

The body of an 11-year-old girl, who had gone missing on February 9, was found in a secluded area in outer Delhi’s Ghevra area, an official said on Wednesday.

The police said that they have arrested the accused who has been identified as Rohit alias Vinod (21), a resident of Paschim Vihar.

According to the police, a case of kidnapping was registered on February 10 based on the statement of a woman, a resident of Rajdhani Park in Nangloi, who said that her 11-year-old daughter did not return home from school on February 9.

“Based on electronic surveillance and a suspected telephone number, the police conducted raids in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. The accused Rohit was apprehended on Tuesday,” said Harendra K. Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi).

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had met the girl on February 9 and befriended her.

“Rohit abducted the girl and killed her at a secluded place in Ghevra area. He took a police team to the spot where the decomposed body of the girl was found,” the DCP said.

The autopsy was conducted on Wednesday after which the body was handed over to the family for last rites.

“The court has sent Rohit to police custody for further investigation. The motive behind the crime is being ascertained,” Singh said.

“The post-mortem report will confirm if there was any sexual assault,” the DCP added.

20230222-191803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bridal wear and jewellery go hand-in-hand

    CDS Gen Anil Chauhan gets ‘Z+’ category security cover

    Calcutta HC orders demolition of illegal constructions in Tagore’s residence

    Encounter breaks out at J&K’s Shopian