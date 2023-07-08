A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by three minors following a scuffle in Delhi’s Bawana area on Friday, an official said.

A senior police officer said that around 6 a.m., an information of medico-legal case (MLC) of a person brought dead was received from M.V. Hospital, Bawana.

“A police officer reached the hospital where it was revealed that a minor, a resident of JJ Cluster in Bawana was admitted by his relative. As per MLC, there is a history of physical assault (stab injury). Two injuries — wound at the back and one in the stomach, were found,” the police officer said.

The incident happened at Jhanda Chowk area in Bawana.

“The crime team inspected the spot and exhibits were collected,” said the official.

During initial probe, it was learned that the minor was beaten and stabbed by another minor, also a resident of the same locality, along with two of his associates, who are also minors

“A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” the official added.

