Two criminals, including a member of the notorious ‘Chenu Pehlwan gang’, were arrested for robbing a garment shop owner using a toy gun in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area, an official said on Monday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Arjun Kashyap (27), a resident of Kailash Nagar, and Nafis Malik (34), a resident of Jafrabad.

A police officer said that during the course of the investigation, the weapon used in the commission of the crime was also recovered, which turned out to be a toy gun.

According to the police, on May 9, the police received a call regarding a robbery at Gandhi Nagar police station, following which a police team was dispatched to the spot

“The complainant, Lalit Kumar, told police that he has a business of undergarments in Ashok Gali, Gandhi Nagar. On the date of the incident at around 8 p.m. after closing his shop and godown, he was going on foot to catch a rickshaw for Metro Station to go home when two persons suddenly came from behind on a scooty wearing helmets and hit him,” said Rohit Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

“When he resisted, one of them showed him a toy gun. The accused persons then ran away, leaving behind the scooty as the victims raised an alarm,” said the police officer.

Later, one of the accused, Arjun, was arrested from his residence.

On questioning, he confessed to his involvement in the case. He also disclosed his aide’s name, and presented the clothes worn by him during the robbery.

“Nafis was found to be a member of Chenu Pahalwan Gang of Seelampur. At the instance of the accused persons, the bag containing keys of the shop of the complainant as well as other documents were recovered from their possession,” said the official.

