Two juveniles, who stabbed a 17-year-old boy to death, near his house in Delhi’s Patel Nagar area for opposing eve-teasing were apprehended by the Delhi Police, police said on Sunday.

The deceased had slapped the juveniles who used to eve-tease his sister.

“During the investigation, both the juveniles disclosed that they used to eve-tease the sister of the deceased. A few days ago, the deceased had warned them to stay away from his sister and slapped them. In order to take revenge, both of them caught Manoj and stabbed him which caused his death,” the police added.

A senior police official said that on October 28, an information was received at Patel Nagar police station that one person was brutally stabbed.

A police team was sent to the spot and the victim identified as Manoj Kumar Negi was taken to Sardar Patel hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police recorded the statement of the father of the deceased and lodged an FIR of murder.

The police examined the CCTV footage of ten kilometre areas to get a clue about the assailants.

The police team finally received a tip-off and apprehended the juveniles. Knife used in committing the crime was also recovered from them.

20221031-001003