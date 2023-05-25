Two persons were killed while four others injured after a truck hit another stationary truck in the national capital’s Welcome area on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased were identified as Ravi Kishan and Satish Kumar. The injured individuals — Doje, Mahesh, Naurang and Sunil — have been hospitalised.

The police said that the accident took place at around 12.30 a.m. on the flyover near the Welcome metro station.

“The complainant, Doje, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, said that he works as a labourer (assisting in loading and unloading) on a truck. Naurang is the driver of the truck. Other three helpers Sunil, Ravi and Satish, were also on the truck and they were carrying bricks while going towards Karol Bagh area,” a senior police officer said.

“When the truck was on the flyover, one of the front tires burst. Doje was opening the tyre bolts when another truck hit the stationary truck from behind, leading to the death of two persons.”

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Welcome police station,” the police officer added.

