INDIA

Delhi: 2 more held in Jahangirpuri communal violence case

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police has arrested two more persons in connection with the communal violence that broke out in the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area last month, an official said on Monday.

A senior police officer said Yunus, 48 — brother of Salim Chikna who has already been arrested, and Sheikh Salim — 22, were arrested after scanning the CCTV footages. Both were arrested on Sunday night.

A communal clash had broken out in Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in which 9 people including 8 policemen were injured.

The police have so far arrested 41 people, and also apprehended 2 juveniles while one of the arrested person’s relatives was bound down for injuring a police Inspector by pelting stones at him.

The ongoing investigation into the communal clashes has also revealed the past involvement of several accused in various criminal cases.

The focus of the probe is currently on the prime accused of the violence — Md. Ansar — whose pictures of flaunting lavish lifestyle has forced the Delhi Police to seek ED’s help in the matter.

20220502-175311

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Toddler rescued from 80-ft deep borewell in MP after over 10...

    Battle for UP: It’s back to Mandal against Kamandal

    Andhra disburses Rs 370 cr in interest-free loans to 3.7 lakh...

    Odisha govt sacks IAS officer Vinod Kumar on charge of corruption