Two criminals, who were declared ‘proclaimed offenders’ and were evading trials in POCSO and snatching cases, were nabbed by police in Dwarka in two separate operations, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Pradeep (24) alias Golu, a resident of Rajapuri, Uttam Nagar and Bobby Malik (29), a resident of Bakkarwala

According to police, a special drive against proclaimed offenders was being continuously carried out and specific input was received regarding Pradeep that he was in Rajapuri.

“Accordingly, a raid was conducted at the location and the accused person was apprehended by the team,” said M Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

“In order to evade punishment, during trial against him, he fled from his house and kept on changing addresses frequently to refrain himself from punishment. On checking the record, it was found that he was declared proclaimed offender in case under section 356 (assault), 379 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Bindapur police station,” said the official.

In another operation, acting on a tip-off, Bobby Malik, who was declared proclaimed offender by Tis Hazari court, was nabbed from Shiv Vihar area.

“In order to evade punishment, during the trial against him, he fled from his house and kept on changing address frequently to refrain himself from punishment. On checking the record, it was found that he was declared proclaimed offender in a case registered under section 8 & 12 POCSO Act at Mundka police station,” said the DCP.

