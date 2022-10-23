INDIA

Delhi: 29 gamblers held; Rs 58 lakh seized

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police has arrested 29 people including 7 women for gambling at a hotel here, an official said on Sunday.

Police said that they have also recovered Rs 58.57 lakh and 10 sets of playing cards.

According to DCP Ghanshyam Bansal, keeping in mind the instances of gambling on the occasion of Diwali, like every year, all the SHOs and operational teams were instructed to identify and take strict action on such activities.

“A source informed that large-scale gambling is a regular affair in Hotel City West End on Club Road Punjabi Bagh. The source was further asked by the police to watch the activities being carried out at the said hotel,” the police officer said.

“On October 22, specific inputs were received that a large number of people were assembling at the hotel for indulging in gambling at the Banquet Hall on the first floor,” the DCP said.

“Acting on the inputs, a raid was conducted and 29 people, including some women were found gambling with cards on different tables. When they saw the raiding party, everyone threw the cards and stood up. They all were apprehended,” said the DCP.

Subsequently, the police registered an FIR under Sections 3 and 4 of the gambling act, and all 29 people were arrested.

“On questioning, it was revealed that the hotel manager used to charge an entry fee of Rs 2,500 for allowing their hotel premises for gambling activities and serving food and snacks,” said the official .

Further legal action is being taken against the management and staff for converting the hotel into a gambling den.

The CCTV footage of the hotel of the last few days is also being analysed, the official added.

20221023-222205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    One-time age relaxation for J&K applicants to posts now withdrawn

    Cloudy sky in Delhi-NCR, drizzle likely to follow

    Chinese mouthpiece says if India starts a war, it will definitely...

    ‘A normal party worker’ Kejriwal on the arrest of Vijay Nair