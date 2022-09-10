Three sharp-shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang were held by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police following an encounter that took place near a helipad in the outer north Delhi on Saturday evening.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Naveen, Manoj and Karambir. Three pistols along with 11 live cartridges recovered from them.

“Acting on an input received, a trap was laid and at around 4 p.m., near helipad, Barwala-Bawana Road, they were apprehended with pistols in their possession following an encounter,” said a senior police officer.

The official said that at the time of apprehension, despite being warned to surrender, the assailants took out pistols and fired four rounds aiming towards the police personnel to flee.

One such bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket of a member of the raiding police party.

All the three apprehended persons were in direct contact with Goldy Brar in Canada through the Signal app regularly since last many days.

Through his undisclosed sources, Goldy Brar had arranged money, shelter and weapons for them for eliminating a target, which was to be disclosed to them on the day of execution only.

All three apprehended are wanted in an armed robbery case at a liquor shop at Jharsa, Gurugram.

