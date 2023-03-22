INDIA

Delhi: 3 Transport Dept employees arrested for taking bribe

NewsWire
0
0

Three persons including an Inspector of the Transport Department have been arrested by the Delhi government’s Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) for allegedly taking bribe from a man, an official said on Wednesday.

According to Madhur Verma, head of ACB, a complaint was received that staff of the transport department had issued a challan against the taxi of the complainant.

“Challan was issued under multiple penal sections of Motor Vehicle Act on Monday and his vehicle was seized. The man appeared before the court and produced relevant documents except the permit of the car. The court had imposed Rs 4,000 penalty on him for not having valid permit,” said Verma.

“After paying the penalty, the court had ordered to release his vehicle, but when he reached the impounding area in Dwarka Sector-22, the officials of the Transport Department demanded Rs 3,000 in lieu of releasing his vehicle,” said the official.

After examining the complaint, a raiding team was formed.

“Around 2.50 p.m., a police team reached the impounding pit. The complainant approached the inspector and in charge of impounding Vedpal sitting at the office window of the Transport Department to release his seized vehicle. Vedpal asked the complainant to go into a nearby room and give Rs 1,000 to the staff present there,” said the official.

The raiding team nabbed Vedpal, Umesh and Aditya after the complainant handed over Rs 1,000 for releasing his vehicle to one Umesh.

“The bribed amount was recovered from Umesh,” the official added.

20230322-233405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chief Minister cannot break promise made in press conference, rules Delhi...

    Gujarat AAP leaders held for protesting outside BJP headquarters get bail

    PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple

    Lovlina, Nikhat among gold medallists at 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing;...