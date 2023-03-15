Delhi Police has arrested four drug peddlers, including two women, and recovered 311 gm heroin — valued at Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, from their possession, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Hamid, 30 — a resident of Sikarpur in south-west Delhi; Jatin, 26 — a resident of Haryana’s Gurugram district; Sunita, 50 — a resident of Dabar Enclave, Rawta Mor, and Jaswant Kaur, 50 — a resident of Sultanpuri.

“On March 9, an Anti-Narcotics Cell team was present in the area of Jaffarpur Kalan after it received specific inputs regarding drug peddling by two persons. Abdul and Jatin were apprehended and 2 gm of heroin was recovered from their possession,” said M. Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

On questioning, the accused disclosed that they purchased heroin from Sunita.

“Raids were conducted and Sunita was apprehended. During searches, a total of 277 gm heroin was recovered from her possession. During questioning, Sunita revealed that she has bought the recovered heroin from a woman, Jaswant who lives in Sultanpuri,” the police officer said.

“Later, Jaswant was also apprehended by the team,” said the official.

“During frisking, 32 gm heroin was recovered from her possession,” the police officer added.

