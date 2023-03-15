INDIA

Delhi: 4 drug peddlers held; heroin valued at Rs 1.5cr seized

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police has arrested four drug peddlers, including two women, and recovered 311 gm heroin — valued at Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, from their possession, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Hamid, 30 — a resident of Sikarpur in south-west Delhi; Jatin, 26 — a resident of Haryana’s Gurugram district; Sunita, 50 — a resident of Dabar Enclave, Rawta Mor, and Jaswant Kaur, 50 — a resident of Sultanpuri.

“On March 9, an Anti-Narcotics Cell team was present in the area of Jaffarpur Kalan after it received specific inputs regarding drug peddling by two persons. Abdul and Jatin were apprehended and 2 gm of heroin was recovered from their possession,” said M. Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

On questioning, the accused disclosed that they purchased heroin from Sunita.

“Raids were conducted and Sunita was apprehended. During searches, a total of 277 gm heroin was recovered from her possession. During questioning, Sunita revealed that she has bought the recovered heroin from a woman, Jaswant who lives in Sultanpuri,” the police officer said.

“Later, Jaswant was also apprehended by the team,” said the official.

“During frisking, 32 gm heroin was recovered from her possession,” the police officer added.

20230315-225204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thank you sister: Sitharaman after Covid jab

    NGT orders Rs 10L relief for kin of 7 boys drowned...

    India’s Dhruv, Unnati and Anmol advance to pre-quarters at Asia Junior...

    Bollywood’s triple crisis: No bankable stars, no original scripts, overpriced market...