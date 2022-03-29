INDIA

Delhi: 4 feared dead after falling into sewer

NewsWire
0
29

As many as four persons are feared dead after they fell into a sewer in the national capital’s Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Three persons working for a private contractor had fallen into the sewer. An auto driver who tried to rescue them also got trapped there.

The workers were identified as Bacchu Singh, Pintu and Suraj Kumar Sahni, while the auto driver’s name is Satish.

“We received a PCR call at 6.34 p.m regarding three workers who were engaged in an MTNL wire-laying work who had fallen into a sewer in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar,” DCP (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

As the police rushed to the spot, after enquiry they learnt that an auto driver, who went inside the sewer to rescue the three workers also got trapped.

According to the police officer, all the four are possibly dead as they have shown no signs of movement since the last three hours.

“The sewer has an iron net on which MTNL lines have been placed,” Yadav said.

Apart from the police, the Fire Department also received a call about the incident.

“A call was received around 6.25 p.m. regarding the incident after which four fire tenders were pressed into service,” Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told IANS.

The rescue operation is underway.

20220329-233403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam man returns home after 56 months in Bangladesh custody

    KRMB’s ‘bias’ jeopardising AP’s water interests: AP CM to Centre

    CMs of Telugu states attend PM’s video conference on ‘Azadi ka...

    A dedicated Singaporean street food restaurant