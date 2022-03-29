As many as four persons are feared dead after they fell into a sewer in the national capital’s Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Three persons working for a private contractor had fallen into the sewer. An auto driver who tried to rescue them also got trapped there.

The workers were identified as Bacchu Singh, Pintu and Suraj Kumar Sahni, while the auto driver’s name is Satish.

“We received a PCR call at 6.34 p.m regarding three workers who were engaged in an MTNL wire-laying work who had fallen into a sewer in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar,” DCP (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

As the police rushed to the spot, after enquiry they learnt that an auto driver, who went inside the sewer to rescue the three workers also got trapped.

According to the police officer, all the four are possibly dead as they have shown no signs of movement since the last three hours.

“The sewer has an iron net on which MTNL lines have been placed,” Yadav said.

Apart from the police, the Fire Department also received a call about the incident.

“A call was received around 6.25 p.m. regarding the incident after which four fire tenders were pressed into service,” Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told IANS.

The rescue operation is underway.

