A gang of high-tech cyber fraudsters who used to cheat people on the pretext of either redeeming credit card points or increasing credit card limit was busted by the police in the national capital with the arrest of four people, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as, Pulkit Malik (23), Rahul Verma (22), Avinash Kumar (37) and Jitender Sharma (28), were arrested while three women, who used to make fraud calls, were apprehended in the case.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said a complaint was received at Cyber police station, Rohini regarding cheating on the pretext of redeeming SBI credit card points. The complainant stated that on May 13, he received a call on his mobile phone and a lady caller assured him that she is calling from SBI Credit Card department. Thereafter she sent a link on the WhatsApp of the complainant and asked to install the app. “The complainant installed the said App using the same link and the app name shown as SBI and it also shows the logo of SBI. As the complainant followed the instructions given by the lady caller, Rs 28,826 were deducted from the credit card of the complainant,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, on the basis of said complaint and preliminary inquiry the police registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the matter.

During the course of investigation, CDR and IMEI search of the alleged number were analysed and it was revealed that the alleged persons are based in Mahavir Nagar, Delhi. Thereafter, with the help of local intelligence recce of the alleged suspect was also conducted. On July 12, the police conducted a raid and the first accused Pulkit Malik was arrested.

“He disclosed that he runs one call center from his home with the help of three girls who used to make fraud calls.

Then a raid was conducted at his home and the said three women were apprehended,” the official said.

On further interrogation, the accused disclosed that in order to convince the gullible people, they used to send the link of the fraud SBI bank app and when the customer installed the same, the accused got the access to messages (OTP) of the customer’s mobile phone. On the instance of accused Pulkit, Rahul and Avinash were also arrested. They used to provide the fake SIM cards to the accused which were used for making the fraud calls to the victims, said the official.

20220716-155002