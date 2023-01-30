INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi: 4 school buses collide, 25 children injured

NewsWire
0
0

Around 29 persons including 25 children were injured after vehicles including four school buses collided with each other near Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi on Monday morning.

According to a senior police official, a police control room (PCR) call regarding an accident at Salimgarh flyover, was received in IP Estate police station at 10.57 a.m. following which, police teams reached the spot.

On the spot, four buses, one auto, one car and one bike were found in accidental condition.

“During initial enquiry it is found that there were 216 school students in all four buses. About 25 students and three school staff and one public person were injured in this accident,” said the official.

“The PCR vans shifted all injured to LNJP Hospital. The injured are being given treatment at LNJP hospital and legal action is being taken accordingly,” the official added.

20230130-150804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED summons Dhinakaran, lawyer witness commits suicide

    J&K Bank fraud case: Court grants bail to Ambience Mall Group...

    Six injured after speeding car run them over in Bihar

    31 companies submit bids for commercial coal mining auction