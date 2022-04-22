Four people were rescued by the Fire Department after they got stuck inside a lift of a marriage hall in the national capital on Friday, an official said.

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told IANS that a call was received around 12.45 a.m. regarding the incident at Green Launz Fashion Marriage Hall Shakti Nagar Opp Gujranwala Town, G.T. Karnal Road, Delhi after which four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

When the firemen reached the place they found that there was no fire, rather four people had been stuck in the lift of the marriage hall.

The fire department staff had to cut the upper part of the lift and rescue the four people — Roshan Lal (80), Satish Kumar (70), Rajkumari (67) and Shruti (36).

It took around three hours to rescue the aforementioned people. None was injured in the incident, said the fire department.

