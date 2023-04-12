INDIA

Delhi: 8 held for selling fake IPL match tickets

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended eight persons including two juveniles, and busted a racket involved in printing and selling fake IPL tickets.

Police said that a total of 80 fake IPL tickets for the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, on Tuesday during an IPL match between “Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals”, a police team took their position around Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in plain clothes, posing as spectators, and also put colours and stickers on their faces.

“After a close vigil, the team noticed a few persons engaged in selling tickets in black. During this exercise, a total of three persons were apprehended along with 24 tickets. They were selling IPL tickets of Rs 1,250 at the cost of Rs 4,000 each,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

The accused individuals were identified as Piyush, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana, Tarun Kumar, a resident of Daryaganj, and Mohammad Nasim, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

“During further exercise, one more person was also apprehended. He was identified as Rohit Chauhan, a resident of Mumbai, the DCP said.

On questioning, Rohit disclosed that he, along with his friends, used to visit those cities where IPL matches are being played.

On reaching such a destination, they used to prepare fake IPL tickets having features similar to the original tickets using software, colour printer and other materials.

After printing such tickets, the accused took position at the venues of IPL matches and, taking advantage of the high demand for tickets for IPL matches, they used to sell such tickets to needy persons at a very high rate.

“The accused told that they have been involved in such practices for the last few seasons and have been visiting cities wherever the match takes place,” said the official.

The official said that on his instance, his associate Vikas and three juveniles, all residents of Mumbai, were apprehended.

“Five mobile phones, 80 printed tickets, colour printer and other material used in printing of tickets have been recovered from their possession. The mobile phones were being used to prepare these fake tickets,” said the official.

20230412-211603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DGCA sets up team to probe boarding row at Ranchi airport

    Sreesanth backs under-fire Bhuvneshwar, says India have squad to win T20...

    Decomposed bodies of couple, daughter found hanging in Kolkata apartment

    Big cat population down in Odisha; first-ever translocation project fails