A 9-year-old boy was killed after the front lanter of a house fell on him, an official said here on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kunal, a resident of AD Block in Rohini’s Begum Vihar area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that the incident took place on Friday when the boy was playing in front of an old house in Begum Vihar.

“A PCR call was received at the Begumpur police station stating that a boy got injured after the front lanter (‘chhajja’) of a house fell on him in Begum Vihar,” the DCP said.

The injured boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police have registered a case in the matter and further probe is on.

