Delhi AAP MLA throws yet another challenge to Goa govt

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Slamming the BJP-led coalition government in Goa for arresting Aam Aadmi Party leaders, Delhi AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday dared the Goa government to arrest him when he arrives in the coastal state next, to spearhead the party’s free electricity campaign.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji on Sunday, Chadha also said that the party would aggressively pursue its campaign to provide free electricity for up to the first 200 units in Goa ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.

Chadha was referring to the recent arrest of AAP leader Sandesh Telekar in Valpoi assembly constituency, where the Opposition party was organising a corner meeting advocating the free electricity campaign.

The campaign has, however, been temporarily suspended following the announcement of the Zilla Panchayat election (on December 12) and enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

“The BJP government has arrested our party leader when he tried to hold our corner meeting in Valpoi, the assembly constituency of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, canvassing free electricity. After the ZP elections, we will hold another AAP corner meeting in Valpoi. I will be attending it. I dare the Goa government arrest me then,” Chadha said.

The Delhi Jal Board vice chairman was in the news recently, after he took up Goa Power Minister Nilesh Cabral’s open challenge for a public debate on the merits of the Goa power model versus the Arvind Kejriwal government’s Delhi model.

Despite constant goading by Chadha, Cabral said that he was unable to take up the challenge for a debate because of “protocol issues”.

–IANS

maya/pgh

