The personal secretary of an Aam Aadmi Party Delhi MLA was held at Patna airport on Sunday night for carrying a live cartridge but released after a probe, police said.

The personal secretary was identified as Noman Ahmed (32), associated with Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan.

An official said that Ahmed was scheduled to fly SpiceJet flight (SG 8390) to the capital when the cartridge was detected during the security check at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport at around 8.30 pm.

The security personnel detained him and also called the airport police. During investigation, it appeared that he was carrying the cartridge as a part of the licensed weapon of the MLA’s personal security officer.

After two hours of questioning, Noman was handed oved to Patna police, who released him later after verification.

SHO, Patna airport said: “It was an unintentional act of that person. We had cross checked with the MLA of Delhi. The live cartridge was part of a licensed weapon belonging to his PSO. Noman came to Patna by train and was returning by flight on Sunday. The cartridge appeared in the screening.”

“Noman brought the license of the weapon on mobile phone and presented it to us. We have verified it and his claim was true. As there are specific guidelines about unintentional acts, we have released him after filing a CR bond. No FIR registered in this matter.”

