A Delhi court on Saturday sent three accused allegedly involved in an acid attack on Wednesday on a 17-year-old school girl to 14 days of judicial custody.

The three individuals were presented in the court after their police custody ended on Saturday. They were arrested on December 14 after the incident had taken place earlier in the day.

They were presented before a Metropolitan Magistrate in Dwarka court, who had sent Sachin Arora, Harshit Aggarwal a.k.a. Honey and Virender Singh a.k.a. Sonu to two days’ police remand.

A day after the shocking incident of an acid attack on a 17-year-old schoolgirl, the Delhi Police on Thursday also issued notice to Flipkart, from where the accused had bought the acid.

“The acid has been procured online through Flipkart. A notice has been sent to Flipkart to provide information regarding the seller and the particular transaction. They have also been asked regarding compliance of regulations related to sale of acid,” said M Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

The sale of acid is banned in the market but the accused Sachin had bought it online from the e-commerce platform.

The 17-year-old school girl was attacked with acid on Wednesday morning near Dwarka Mor while she was on her way to school along with her sister.

Arora, along with Harshit and Virender had planned and hatched the conspiracy a few days ago to throw acid on the girl after their friendship ended in September this year, an official said.

All the three accused are residents of the same locality where the girl resides.

