Days after a 17-year-old girl was attacked with acid by two men in Dwarka, the investigators questioned Flipkart officials as the acid thrown on the girl was purchased from the e-commerce site, said an official.

The Flipkart officials were questioned on Wednesday and as per sources, the police were not satisfied with the reply of the e-commerce firm.

The notice was issued on December 15 to Flipkart. However, the company had responded to the notice and said that the acid was sold by an Agra-based firm.

When the Flipkart officials told the police that they act as a platform between buyer and seller, the police asked about the norms followed by them.

On December 14, the 17-year-old was attacked with acid near Dwarka Mor while she was on her way to school. Three persons have been held in this connection.

The sale of acid is banned in the market but the accused, identified as Sachin Arora, had bought it online from the e-commerce platform.

Arora, along with two others – Harshit Aggarwal a.k.a. Honey, 19 and Virender Singh a.k.a. Sonu, 22 – had hatched the conspiracy a few days ago to throw acid on the girl after their friendship ended in September this year, an official said.

The police said that on the basis of technical evidence, it has been found that Arora procured the acid from Flipkart and payment mode was through Paytm.

