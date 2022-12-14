INDIA

Delhi advocate files police complaint over death threat

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi-based Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a police complaint claiming he received a death threat via Twitter from a Khalistani organisation for repeatedly raising his voice against the ‘anti-nationals’.

Jindal, a Supreme Court lawyer and a social activist, has allegedly been receiving life threats from Khalistan supporter terror organisations like Babbar Khalsa, Sikh for Justice, and also from Islamic terrorists, for standing against anti-nationals at the national and international levels.

On Wednesday, he received a direct message on Twitter from an account namely @sooraj_sb00, who is reportedly residing in Canada. The person has sent pictures of bombs to Jindal.

According to Jindal, the profile of the account holder is related to an active Khalistani supporter, who is involved in anti-India activities in Canada.

Earlier, Jindal had red-flagged banned Sikh for Justice organisation’s Chief Gurupatwant Singh Pannu’s Twitter account for anti-India activities.

Following his complaint, Pannu’s account was suspended.

20221214-152201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Non-linking of PAN-Aadhaar by March 31 to attract penalty

    Delhi riots: 1,356 accused still in judicial custody, says Asthana

    Students across universities in the region stand up for CU students

    IAF orders inquiry in CDS chopper crash: Rajnath