Delhi again sees spike of 3,000 cases of Covid-19

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) A total of 3,000 coronavirus cases have been detected in the national capital and 63 more patients have died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the data released by the Delhi government on Sunday.

This is the third day in a row that the national capital has recorded 3,000 or more Covid cases.

Delhi has a total of 59,746 Covid-19 cases out of which 33,013 have been cured but 24,558 are still active, while 2,175 people have died due to the pandemic so far.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning India recorded 1 lakh 69 thousand and 451 active Covid cases.

This has been India’s steepest hike, with each day seeming to be breaking the previous day’s record. India has seen a record 15,413 cases in the last 24 hours.

A day before that, India saw 14,516 positive cases, which was India’s highest ever, as on Saturday.

