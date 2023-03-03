The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will partner with other government hospitals in the national capital for referral of patients to optimally utilise vacant beds in other hospitals, it was announced on Friday.

Lt Governor V.K. Saxena held a meeting with AIIMS Director Dr. M Srinivas, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other officials to evolve a formal system for referral of patients. As the premier health organisation AIIMS always suffer acute shortage of beds, the pact will optimally utilise vacant beds in other government hospitals where critical but stable patients from AIIMS could be referred for further treatment.

The new system will also ensure that patients who require primary and secondary healthcare services go to the other hospitals and chronic and critically ill patients get specialied treatment at the AIIMS.

Under the pilot project, the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka and NDMC’s Charak Palika Hospital will be taken on-board and paired with the AIIMS starting next month.

The AIIMS will support these hospitals in terms of expertise and critical infrastructure and patients from the AIIMS could be referred to these hospitals in case of unavailability of beds. Gradually, other government hospitals and healthcare centres will be roped in and developed as ‘Partner Institutions’ of AIIMS, to cater to the local population in different localities of Delhi.

The aim is to develop super-specialty hospitals in different localities of the capital so that the burden on AIIMS could reduce and simultaneously people across the city could access healthcare near their homes at par with what they would have got at the AIIMS.

The LG has directed the Health Department to carry out a gap analysis of available beds in all its major hospitals within a week. It was also directed to develop a centralised dashboard where the availability of beds in all government hospitals in the city will be available on a real time basis.

20230303-210802