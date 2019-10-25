Delhi air pollution, noise levels lower than last Diwali: CPCB

Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The capital city witnessed less air pollution this Diwali in terms of both gaseous and particulate matter, with both PM 2.5 and PM 10 counts coming lower compared to last year.

According to report on air quality and noise on Diwali 2019, prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the lower pollution may be attributed to cumulative effects of ground level actions and introduction of green crackers in the market and favourable meteorological conditions.

The report found that in addition to decline in night time noise in majority of monitoring stations compared to Diwali in 2018, the city level average PM2.5 was also reported lower at 284.

Anand Vihar recorded highest 24 hourly average at 415 followed by R.K. Puram, Ashok Nagar, Nehru Nagar and Vivek Vihar. The PM2.5 (average of 37 locations) on Diwali day was found lower by 40 points and PM10 was also found lower by 41 notches in 2019 as compared to 2018.

The CPCB report also found that 50 per cent locations in Delhi showed a decline in noise level and at one station, it remained same on Diwali night. Four stations recorded increase in night time noise on Diwali day compared to last year. The day time noise at six locations recorded a decline and one remained the same.

This year, marginal increase in noise level was observed at four out of six locations monitored on pre-Diwali days. However, Mayur Vihar and Okhla recorded slight decline in noise level. The highest level was recorded at Mayur Vihar and Lajpat Nagar this year.

The Diwali monitoring data for 2019 reveals that at five out of six locations, noise level decreased on Diwali night compared to 2018 and only at Lajpat Nagar, the noise level remained at same. There is a clear indication of lesser fireworks this year, the report noted.

–IANS

san/vd