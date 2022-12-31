INDIA

Delhi air quality remains under ‘very poor’ category

NewsWire
For a third consecutive day, the air quality in the national capital remained under the “very poor” category on Saturday as it recorded an AQI of 369, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Experts have said that the air quality may also remain in a “very poor” category on Sunday as well.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered “good”; 51 and 100 “satisfactory”; 101 and 200 “moderate”; 201 and 300 “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 severe.

On Saturday morning, the AQI in Mathura Road stood at 379, followed by Dhirpur and Lodhi Road at 369 each; Pusa 363; and Ayanagar 354.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s neighbouring Noida and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 388 and 374, respectively, both under the “very poor” category.

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to a thin layer with a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to hover around 22 degrees.

20221231-101402

