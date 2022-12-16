BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Amid incidents of major congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, five more X-ray machines have been installed to streamline the flow of passengers.

In a tweet on Friday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said: “Within 9 days, Delhi Airport has installed 5 x-ray machines at the security-check area, taking the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines — a major reason behind ease in congestion at T3.”

Many took to the micro-blogging to tweet about smooth flow of operations at the T3 terminal.

“At present I am at Terminal 3 of Delhi airport. No rush, all counters are working smoothly and systematically .You handled the unruly crowd in a very systematic manner with timely and good management,” said user Sharad Agarwal.

“Arrivals among the smoothest I have ever experienced at the @DelhiAirport. Immigration done in less than 5 minutes. From plane to car in 30 mins. Kudos,” another user, Anand, added.

Following instructions of remedial measures to improve passengers flow at the T3 terminal, the airport also started informing people of the waiting time at entry gates.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday wrote to airlines for deployment of sufficient manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters well in advance.

The Ministry had also requested to place real time data on the airlines’ social media feeds regarding waiting time at respective entry gates.

