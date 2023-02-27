INDIA

Delhi Airport: Passengers face trouble finding cab from Terminal-3

Passengers arriving at Terminal-3 (T-3) of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are facing a huge trouble finding a taxi upon arrival, especially during nights.

In night, it takes longer to get a cab booked over apps. The condition of the prepaid taxi service is similar, or even worst in some cases.

When enquired, the Uber help desk attributed the longer booking time to surge in demand or unavailibity of a taxi nearby. However, a plenty of cabs can be seen parked at the airport parking. The help desk further suggested to try the premium services for early booking. Not just Uber, but all cab aggregators have same issue.

A passenger at T-3 told IANS that he is waiting for 39 minutes to get a taxi booked. The prices also get surged in the meantime.

The prepaid taxi service is even more pathetic as they seem to be interested just in filling up the receipt and there is no one to facilitate the passenger and drivers, in many cases, refuse to go the location. So passengers are left on themselves to see for another taxi or wait and waste time.

Even some taxi drivers ask for extra money from passengers to prioritise their booking. Also in some cases, passengers are “pressurised” by cab drivers to allow more passengers to travel with them and thus compromising their safety, a passenger narrated.

