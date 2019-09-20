Delhi announces 200 units/month free power for tenants

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday extended the benefit of subsidized power connections to tenants in the national capital for availing 200 units of electricity per month free of charge.

Making the announcement, he said those living on rent can now avail the benefits of the Delhi government’s electricity subsidy under the ‘Mukhyamantri Kiraydaar Bilji Meter Yojana’.

“The tenants will be issued a pre-paid meter under the scheme,” Kejriwal said.

For installing the pre-paid meters, a copy of the rent agreement will be sufficient, he added.

“Earlier, people needed to have an NOC from the landlords,” he said.

He also said that tenants were unable to get a separate power meter so far because homeowners were not very keen to give the NOC for an independent connection.

“We have removed this requirement, so that tenants will now get a Kiraydaar Meter using just two documents – rent agreement/receipt or any identity card,” said the Chief Minister.

He also said that many homeowners have multiple tenants which significantly increases the power consumption under a single connection, bringing them under a high tariff slab.

“Tenants have to some times pay Rs 8-10 per unit to their landlords. They have not been able to avail the benefits of the provision of free electricity up to 200 units by the Delhi government. In fact, even the home owner in such cases has not been able to get the subsidy,” said Kejriwal.

Under this scheme, prepaid meters will be installed on the properties of the tenants, and they will be able to avail the benefits of free electricity up to 200 units, as well as the subsidy for consumers using 200-400 units per month.

“The meters will be installed only on domestic consumer properties.”

The scheme also includes ease of installation.

Announcing the several benefits under the scheme, Kejriwal said: “To make the installation process easier for the tenants, meters will now be delivered to their houses by calling on helpline numbers. They can fix appointments by calling on helpline numbers and meters will be delivered to their houses after documentation and verification.”

Under the provisions of the scheme, the installed meters will have stickers on them to notify that their installation has been done under this scheme so as to reassure homeowners of the sanctity of the tenancy.

“The cost of installing one meter will be around Rs 6,000, out of which Rs 3,000 will be the security deposit and Rs 3,000 will be the service charges for the installation work.”

Kejriwal also said that landlords need not be insecure and suspicious about the scheme.

“As the name suggests, the scheme is for the tenants and so the meters will be installed in their names. The ‘tenant’ word will also be clearly mentioned on the meters. Tenants will never be able to claim themselves as landlords under any condition.”

On August 1, Kejriwal announced that people in the capital will not have to pay anything for consuming up to 200 units of power per month.

“People consuming up to 200 units of electricity in a month won’t have to pay the electricity bills. Their bills will be waived from August 1,” he had said.

However, if a consumer uses 201 units in a month, “he will have to pay the full charge”, he said.

