Delhi AQI at 206, much better than Tuesday, data shows

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) There has been a sharp improvement in Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday morning even as smog covered the city skyline.

According to US Embassy data, the Delhi AQI at 10 a.m. on Wednesday is at 206 in the “very unhealthy category”.

The AQI remained in the much higher category of “hazardous” since Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. but has moderated since 5 a.m. on Wednesday when it hit an AQI of 304.

From a peak of 355 AQI recorded at 4 p.m. last evening, the AQI is now much lower at 204 capturing the Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 levels, as per US Embassy data.

AQI values between 201 and 300 trigger a health alert, meaning everyone may experience more serious health effects.

However, according to Safar India, the Delhi AQI is severe with a count of 423, one of the highest in this season.

The PM 2.5 count is in the severe category at 273 while the PM 10 count is at 421 in the very poor category.

–IANS

san/adr/kr