Delhi Police has busted a racket of EMI loan fraud and arrested one person, an architect by profession, who cheated people by purchasing goods on EMI loans using the documents of the victims, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Chandan Verma, 30, a resident of Mangolpuri, Delhi.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usha Rangnani said a complaint was lodged by a person who alleged that on April 6, he shared his documents i.e. Aadhaar card, PAN card and one cancelled cheque of his bank account to the accused through WhatsApp, for the job of ward boy in hospital.

But, he did not provide any job to the complainant. Accused Chandan Verma was not known to the complainant who contacted him through WhatsApp for a job.

Further on June 2, the complainant received two messages from bank regarding deduction of EMI loan amount of Rs 3,992/- and Rs 3,204 form his Bank of Baroda account. Thereafter, the complainant went to his home branch and inquired about these transactions.

The complainant came to know that above amounts were deducted from Bajaj Finance against EMI loans. Then he went to Bajaj Finance office and was told that an unknown person had purchased goods i.e. One Plus 9 Pro mobile, Samsung microwave, a DELL Laptop, Window AC, of total amount approx Rs 1.36 lakh on EMI loans from Bajaj Finance.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 419 and 420 of the IPC at the Cyber police station.

During investigation, an enquiry was conducted and details from the concerned bank & finance company were obtained and thoroughly scrutinized. A police team was constituted which raided several locations and finally apprehended the accused Chandan Verma from Rohini area.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is an architect from profession and collected documents of many people by offering them lucrative job offers. He further used the same documents to purchase goods or articles on EMI loans.

20220611-181402