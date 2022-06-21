On the ocassion of International Yoga Day, Delhi Armed Police (DAP) organised the Yoga Day at multiple places across the national capital.

It was organised early Tuesday morning between 6 and 7 a.m.

A senior police official said that the Yoga event by DAP was organised at Third Batallion DAP Vikaspuri Police Lines, New Police Lines Kingsway Camp and Seventh Battalion DAP Malviya Nagar, where thousands of police personnel participated and performed yoga.

“Yoga was done under trained yoga proffesionals. Large number of police personnel, including top brass officials participated in the event,” said the senior police official.

‘Yoga for Humanity’ is the theme of Yoga Day this year.

The theme portrays how yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during the Covid-19 pandemic.

