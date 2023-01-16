The Delhi Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday amid heated exchanges between the BJP and AAP MLAs over the government’s “inaction” to fight pollution and Lieutenant Governor V.K Saxena’s alleged interference in the functioning of the government.

The House saw repeated adjournments within an hour after it met around 11 a.m. for the first day of the session.

As a mark of protest against Delhi government’s inaction to deal with the deteriorating air quality, the BJP MLAs arrived at the Assembly carrying oxygen cylinders and wearing masks.

However, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel took objection to it and noted that the cylinders could be used to injure someone.

Soon after the proceedings started, a war of words broke out between BJP and AAP over illegal and unwanted obstructions and interference by the Lieutenant Governor.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that they have not been allowed to speak in the House for the last three years.

However, amid a war of words between AAP and BJP, the House was adjourned for 10 minutes by the Speaker.

Later, after it reconvened and when AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj initiated the discussion on calling attention motion on the issue of illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences in the education of children and training of teachers, the LoP expressed opposition on this issue and defended the L-G.

Bidhuri was accused of being L-G’s spokesperson by the House Speaker Goel following which AAP MLAs came into the well of the House carrying placards.

AAP legislators raised slogans against the L-G in the house over his objections to send Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland.

The Speaker again adjourned the House for half an hour and subsequently, the House was adjourned for the day.

