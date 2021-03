The Delhi Assembly’s Budget session for 2021-22 will kick start from March 8, sources told IANS.

The session will end on March 16.

The Budget this year will likely focus on green Delhi, EV policy, basic infrastructure of health and increasing number of public transport.

The AAP is also likely to highlight its new excise policy during the session along with many other policies proposed by the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

–IANS

pd/sdr/