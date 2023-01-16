INDIA

Delhi Assembly session begins today

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Assembly session, which will begin on Monday, is expected to discuss the issues of mayoral election among others.

The sitting of the fourth part of the third session of the 7th legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be held at 11 a.m. on January 16, and will continue till January 18. The session may be extended if necessary.

“The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 16, 17 and 18. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended,” said an official.

“The session will begin from 11 a.m. and will continue till the work scheduled for the day comes to end,” he added.

The session is being held days after the face-off between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

20230116-101404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Cobweb delaying MGNREGA payment needs to be surgically cleared’

    IND v SA: Arshdeep Singh’s new-ball burst augurs well for India...

    Two killed as bridge collapses in Cuttack

    Oppn working with hostility, alleges BJP Nat’l Executive meeting