INDIA

Delhi Assembly session: House adjourned for 10 mts amid sloganeering by BJP, AAP MLAs

NewsWire
0
0

Within half-an-hour of the Delhi Assembly session beginning on Monday here, the House was adjourned for 10 minutes on the first day following sloganeering by the BJP and AAP legislators against each other.

The AAP raised slogans against Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

The House had begun with observing two minutes’ silence in the tragic death of Anjali in Kanjhawala and Sharddha Walkar in Mehrauli.

Earlier in the day, the BJP MLAs arrived at the Delhi Assembly while carrying oxygen cylinders and wearing oxygen masks.

The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 16, 17 and 18. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended.

The House is expected to discuss the issues of mayoral election and the members are expected to raise issues under Rule 280 in the session.

20230116-115801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drug smuggling racket busted in Kashmir, 5 cops among 17 arrested

    Ankita case: Prime accused’s factory set on fire, Oppn burns govt’s...

    IND v SA, 1st ODI: It was tremendous the way Shreyas,...

    Twitter to show you more tweets from people you don’t follow