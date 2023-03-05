INDIA

Delhi Assembly session to begin from March 17, Kailash Gahlot to present budget on March 21

NewsWire
0
0

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly will convene on March 17 and will continue till March 23.

The budget for the national capital city will be presented on March 21.

Minister Kailash Gahlot will present the budget in the House after the former deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested in the liquor policy case.

This is for the first time since 2015 that former deputy CM Sisodia will not be presenting the budget. After Manish Sisodia resigned from the Delhi Cabinet, his departments are being handled by two of his cabinet colleagues, Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand till the new Ministers are inducted into the cabinet.

Out of the 18 departments that Sisodia was leading, the responsibilities of eight departments, including Finance and PWD have been assigned to Kailash Gahlot and other ten departments that also includes Education and Health have been assigned to Raaj Kumar Anand.

20230305-154203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Free ration for 2 months to 72L ration card holders in...

    IPL 2022: RCB to don green jersey against SRH as part...

    India, Russia discuss follow up of December bilateral, 2+2 meets

    Alwar gangrape: Survivor’s organs damaged, doctors perform surgery