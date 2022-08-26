INDIA

Delhi Assembly’s special session adjourned amid uproar

NewsWire
0
0

A special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday was briefly adjourned amid uproar by AAP and BJP MLAs.

The session was called by the AAP amid a political blame game between the two parties over the Delhi government’s excise policy and the alleged offer from the saffron party to destabilise the government.

The AAP has been alleging that the BJP was luring party MLAs to topple the Kejriwal govt.

The session is likely to be a stormy affair as the ruling AAP and the BJP and Congress in opposition have been trading allegations of corruption in Delhi’s Excise Policy.

After an important meeting of AAP MLAs at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday, the party said that the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ had failed in Delhi.

20220826-123401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    7 injured in low intensity bomb bast in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

    ‘Radhe Shyam’ makers bank on Prabhas, opt for muted hype compared...

    Nationalism, self-dependence and youth power in PM’s Red Fort address (Column:...

    2 arrested in Kanpur with jewellery worth Rs 40L