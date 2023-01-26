INDIA

Delhi: Auto-rickshaw driver stabbed to death by ‘passengers’

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a 44-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was brutally stabbed to death by two persons believed to be passengers in Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said.

A senior police official said that during the intervening night of January 25 and 26, they got a PCR call at around 2 a.m. regarding a stabbing incident in Dwarka Sector 13, following which a team of officers was immediately sent to the crime scene.

The police found the driver stabbed on the neck. He was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

“We learnt during the course of investigation that the deceased was stabbed by the two persons who were traveling in his auto. Case is being investigated from all angles,” the official said.

An FIR under sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Dwarka North Police Station.

The official said that multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits who are currently absconding.

IANS

Atk/

20230126-152403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NEET becomes major issue in TN urban local body polls

    India, China pull out troops from friction point Gogra in Ladakh

    Uniform Civil Code will be implemented one or other day: K’taka...

    Gujarat: BJP corporator held for violating MCC