In a shocking incident, a 44-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was brutally stabbed to death by two persons believed to be passengers in Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said.

A senior police official said that during the intervening night of January 25 and 26, they got a PCR call at around 2 a.m. regarding a stabbing incident in Dwarka Sector 13, following which a team of officers was immediately sent to the crime scene.

The police found the driver stabbed on the neck. He was immediately taken to a nearby government hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

“We learnt during the course of investigation that the deceased was stabbed by the two persons who were traveling in his auto. Case is being investigated from all angles,” the official said.

An FIR under sections 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Dwarka North Police Station.

The official said that multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits who are currently absconding.

IANS

Atk/

20230126-152403