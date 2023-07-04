A youth was arrested for allegedly beating a 43-year-old man to death with a stick in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Manoj (35), a resident of Sant Nagar Delhi and a ‘Bad Character’ of Wazirabad police station.

According to police, on July 2, a police control room call was received at Wazirabad police station regarding a quarrel following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

The injured Parvinder, a resident of Burari was rushed to hospital, where during treatment he succumbed to his injuries. The body has been shifted to the mortuary, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“The statement of an eye witness was recorded wherein he said that Parvinder was mercilessly beaten by Manoj with sticks,” the DCP stated.

During investigation, various CCTV footage were analysed and after ascertaining identity of the accused Manoj, several raids were conducted at all the possible hideouts and he was apprehended, the DCP added.

