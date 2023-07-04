INDIA

Delhi: ‘Bad Character’ arrested for beating man to death

NewsWire
0
0

A youth was arrested for allegedly beating a 43-year-old man to death with a stick in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Manoj (35), a resident of Sant Nagar Delhi and a ‘Bad Character’ of Wazirabad police station.

According to police, on July 2, a police control room call was received at Wazirabad police station regarding a quarrel following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.

The injured Parvinder, a resident of Burari was rushed to hospital, where during treatment he succumbed to his injuries. The body has been shifted to the mortuary, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

“The statement of an eye witness was recorded wherein he said that Parvinder was mercilessly beaten by Manoj with sticks,” the DCP stated.

During investigation, various CCTV footage were analysed and after ascertaining identity of the accused Manoj, several raids were conducted at all the possible hideouts and he was apprehended, the DCP added.

2023070433551

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s economic scale, market potential enabling startups to flourish: Piyush Goyal

    Delhi Police SI, head constable arrested for bribery: CBI

    Canada invites 500 healthcare workers in its first category-based Express Entry...

    Despite rising incidents of cyber fraud, awareness continues to be low