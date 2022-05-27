The thrilling contests continued on the fifth day of the Delhi State Ranking Prize-money badminton championship 2022 as Arjun Rehani from Olympus Sports Club advanced to the semifinals after defeating Vikas Yadav of United Shuttlers Badminton Academy in the quarterfinals with 17-21, 21-11, 21-13.

In the semifinal match of the mixed doubles competition, the pair of Rohan Kapoor and Kavya Gupta from Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy defeated Ishaan Duggal and Khushi Gupta by 21-16, 21-7.

In the first semifinal of in men’s singles competition in the 55+ category, Sanjeev Kapoor of MVBA Academy emerged victorious with 21-12, 21-10 over Kamal Kant Gupta of RSPK Pitampura Sports Academy.

In the final of the men’s singles 45+ category, Vijay Sharma from BS Badminton Academy won the title after defeating MLS Prasad in straight sets 21-11, 21-8.

Delhi Capital Badminton President, Dr. Ameeta Singh said the tournament is providing a platform to many talented players to showcase their skills and in the future, they will be able to win matches at the national and international levels.

