Delhi has bagged the award for excellence in urban transport under the “Best Non-Motorized Transport” category for its Chandini Chowk redevelopment project by the Centre on Friday.

“Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain was felicitated with the honour in the category of the city with the best non-motorised transport system by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri,” a statement issued by the Delhi government read.

The felicitation took place at the 14th Urban Mobility India Conference organised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. “The Chandni Chowk redevelopment project has been honoured by the Government of India. This has come true only because of the vision and leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Congratulations to the entire team working behind this project,” Urban Development Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain said.

Aimed at decongesting and conserving the heritage Mughal-era market, the 99-crore Chandni Chowk redevelopment project was among Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s top promises to the capital, which opened up for public in its new avatar in September. As part of the first phase of the redevelopment project, the 1.4 km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid has been converted into a pedestrian-only zone between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. The project has also included several facilities for shoppers who throng this heritage market with benches, public toilets, street lights and specially designed cycle rickshaws being a few of them.

Besides, in a bid to make Chandini Chowk an inclusive place for all, provision has been made for unisex toilets and ramps for people with disabilities under the Sulabh Bharat Abhiyan and Divyang friendly tactile flooring.

