INDIA

Delhi: Bajrang Dal worker killed after two groups clash, family stages protest (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

A Bajrang Dal worker was killed while two of his friends sustained severe injuries after two groups clashed in Centre Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar, police said on Sunday.

After Nitesh’s demise, his family members staged a massive protest in Ranjit Nagar demanding justice leading to traffic snarl.

More than 200 people assembled on main road which worsened the traffic situation. The police personnel somehow convinced the family to sit on a corner of road so that traffic could be managed.

Extra police force, along with Rapid Action Force, has been deployed to avoid untoward incidents.

Nitesh’s family also alleged that he was killed as he was associated with Bajrang Dal and RSS.

BJP leader and Supreme Court Lawyer Prashant Umeao alleged on Twitter that Nitesh was killed because he was a Hindu and a Bajrang Dal worker.

However, police dismissed his claim and said that it was a fight between two groups and there was no communal angle in the matter.

A senior police official said that two groups clashed in the Shadipur area on Friday. The official said that Nitesh, Alok and Monty were in one group while three other young men were on another side.

“They had an argument which worsened and soon a fight ensued. Nitesh and Alok sustained severe injuries in the incident. Initially, the victims did not give any statement to the police. We lodged an FIR under sections 308 and 34 of the IPC at Ranjit Nagar Police Station,” the official said.

A police team was formed and an investigation was taken up. Meanwhile, during treatment, victim Nitesh succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Police have got the CCTV footage of the incident.

The accused identified as Ufiza, Adnan and Abbas are on the run, the police said.

The police said that Nitesh and Alok have criminal cases booked against them.

20221016-173805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Diving into Adventures: Submarines across fiction genres (IANS Column: Bookends)

    Kumar Sanu all set to host community Durga Puja in Mumbai

    Sumedh Mudgalkar shares his experience of working in ‘Escaype Live’

    Akashdeep Arora’s ‘Masoom’ character struggles with internal conflicts