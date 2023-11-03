Delhi bans construction, demolition work to tackle air pollution

The Delhi government on Friday said that to tackle the problem of increasing pollution in the national capital, construction and demolition works have been banned in the city.

Boring, drilling, excavation, and stuffing have been strictly prohibited in construction and demolition sites. There will be a complete restriction on all structural construction work, including building activities.

“The act of demolishing will be totally prohibited. At construction and demolition sites, loading and unloading will be prohibited. The movement of raw materials, including manuals and flights, will be prohibited. Vehicle movement on dirt roads will be prohibited. Cutting of floor materials, stones, tiles, and other construction materials will all be prohibited, as well as any grinding operations,” Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

He added that a ban has been imposed on the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMV (4 wheelers).

Following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s instructions, physical classes in schools for children up to Class 5 have been closed till November 4.

While addressing a press conference at Delhi Secretariat, Rai said: “The causes of the rise in pollution levels over the ages include burning, vehicular pollution, and dust. Additionally, the wind speed is lower in the winter. Changes in the meteorological conditions cause the wind to blow more slowly and in different directions, which results in pollution.

“Therefore, the CAQM held a meeting on Thursday and issued an order that the third phase of GRAP should be implemented.”

An emphasis has been laid on intensifying water sprinkling as 345 sprinkling machines and anti-smog guns have been installed all over Delhi.

Rai further added that an electric shuttle bus service will be launched to reduce vehicular pollution.

The shuttle bus will run from Kidwai Nagar and RK Puram to Central Secretariat and Gulabi Bagh to Delhi Secretariat. It will run from these places at 8.30 a.m. and 9 a.m. as well as 5.30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

To increase public transport services, the trips of buses have been increased by 2,400 and the trips of metro increased by 60.

20231103156597