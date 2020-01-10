Delhi Bar Association President joins AAP

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) The Delhi Bar Association President Sanjeev Nasiar joined the party on Wednesday.

The Delhi Cabinet had announced Chief Minister’s Advocates Welfare Scheme in February, 2019. The government in November also announced it has formed a 13-member committee of lawyers to give recommendations on the utilisation of the fund for advocates’ welfare.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Nasira, along with member of Bar Council of Delhi Himal Akhtar, Senior Advocate Satish Kumar and advocates Seema Singh and Mukesh Dral.

“We will work together for the progress and development of people and lawyers,” said Nasiar.

Nasiar has been former in-charge of the BJP Human Rights Cell in Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “I believe that we will work along with the legal fraternity to lead AAP towards victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. I sincerely hope that the lawyer community would be at the forefront of working for the welfare of the people of Delhi. We will also work for the progress of the lawyer community.”

–IANS

nks/prs