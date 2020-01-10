Delhi-based chain-snatcher arrested in Goa beach village

Panaji, Jan 10 (IANS) The Crime Branch of the Goa Police on Friday arrested a Delhi-based history-sheeter, who has been previously booked in cases of robbery and chain snatching in the national capital, an official statement said.

The accused Golu allied Rakesh Sharma (34) was arrested from a guest house in the beach village of Mandrem in North Goa on Friday by a Crime Branch team.

According to the statement issued by the Crime Branch, Sharma was in possession of four mangalsutras, three gold chains and a locket with a total worth of Rs 5 lakh at the time of his arrest.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed to having committed a series of robberies and chain snatchings and other property offences in Delhi. In all, 14 criminal cases have been registered against him,” the statement said.

–IANS

